TAC Infosec to acquire US cybersecurity firm Cyber Sandia

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Cybersecurity vulnerability management firm TAC Infosec on Tuesday announced to acquire US-based Cyber Sandia, which has a significant presence in the New Mexico public sector.

Through this acquisition, TAC InfoSec's US subsidiary, TAC Security will acquire 100 per cent shares of Cyber Sandia in a cash deal and create a step- down subsidiary.

Pune-headquartered TAC Infosec said the move will bolster TAC's position in the US market and expand its capabilities in providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, TAC Infosec said in a release.

"This acquisition will allow us to leverage our expertise and provide comprehensive security solutions that meet the growing demands of the public sector," said Trishneet Arora, founder, chairman and CEO of TAC Infosec.

The US market represents a significant portion of TAC's total revenues.

TAC Security also said the transaction is likely to close by end of the month.

Cyber Sandia holds a critical state-wide agreement with the State of New Mexico for IT professional services.

TAC said the acquisition will enable the company to enhance its service offerings and strengthen its direct engagement with government clients, ensuring seamless delivery of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

It further said that beyond reinforcing TAC's position in New Mexico, the acquisition is a strategic entry point into the broader US public sector market.

By acquiring Cyber Sandia, TAC said it plans to leverage its success in New Mexico and pursue similar contracts in other states.

TAC Security's client base spans multiple countries, including the US, India and the UK.