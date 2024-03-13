TAC Security appoints Altaf Halde as chief business officer

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) TAC Security, a leading player in risk and vulnerability management, on Wednesday said it has appointed Altaf Halde as its chief business officer.

TAC Security provides security software products and solutions in India and abroad to banks, financial institutions, government regulatory bodies and departments, and large-scale enterprises.

The Nagpur-headquartered company is planning to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO) for business growth.

In his new role, Halde will be responsible for developing and executing business strategies, besides overseeing the company’s operations in APAC and Middle East regions, TAC Security said in a release.

Trishneet Arora, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TAC Security, said Halde’s experience in the cybersecurity sector will accelerate the company’s growth into the next orbit.

The company has recently filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the NSE Emerge. PTI NKD NKD BAL BAL