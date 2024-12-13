TAC Security gets global certification for cyber risk assessment of IoT devices

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Cybersecurity firm TAC Security on Friday said it has received certification from global body ioXT to conduct testing and risk assessment of Internet of Thing (IoT) devices for enterprises.

TAC Security is now empowered to conduct IoT security assessments under the esteemed ioXt certification programme, guaranteeing that connected devices meet the highest global security, transparency, and upgradability standards, the company said in a statement.

With this, TAC Security joins an exclusive league of eight companies worldwide, further cementing its leadership in driving advanced evaluations for a safer digital future, it said.

TAC Security said it will foray into the IoT security market, offering security assessments through its ESOF vulnerability management platform. The company intends to roll out the services from February 2025.

"Being approved as an ioXt authorized lab empowers us to ensure manufacturers and enterprises meet global security benchmarks. This milestone is a significant leap in our mission to become the world's largest vulnerability management company," said Saransh Rawat, Chief Technology Officer, TAC Security.

TAC Security will incorporate IoT security assessments into its ESOF Vulnerability Management Portfolio, offering organisations a comprehensive platform to manage IT (Information Technology), OT (Operation Technology), and IoT risks seamlessly, he said.

Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, TAC Security, said, "Becoming an ioXt authorized lab is a testament to TAC Security's unmatched expertise, cutting-edge infrastructure, and commitment to global security benchmarks.

With an estimated 25.4 billion IoT devices expected by 2030, IoT security is critical for safeguarding smart cities, healthcare systems, industrial automation, and smart homes, the company said, adding that the market is projected to grow to USD 59 billion by 2030.

TAC Security aims to achieve 10,000 global customers by March 2026.

The company also has other certifications, including ISO 17025, Google CASA Assessor, Google MASA Assessor, AppDecence Alliance Security Assessor, CERT-IN Emplaned (Government of India), and CREST Certified Penetration Testing Company. PTI VSD HVA