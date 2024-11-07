TAC Security posts Rs 6.5 cr profit in H1

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) Cybersecurity company TAC Security on Thursday posted Rs 6.52 crore profit for the first six months of the current fiscal year.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's operating income increased to Rs 13.16 crore during the April-September period, compared with Rs 5.01 crore a year earlier.

For the second quarter ended September 30, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4.2 crore, and an operating income of Rs 8.02 crore.

TAC Security Founder-Chairman and CEO Trishneet Arora said, "We have registered over 3-fold growth in net profit at INR 65.28 million (Rs 6.52 crore) and over 2-fold growth in operating income at INR 131.58 million (Rs 13.15 crore) in H1FY25 as we continue to grow and strengthen our footprint globally adding clients across geographies." PTI VSD TRB