TAC security says it posts record client growth in Oct

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Cybersecurity vulnerability management company TAC InfoSec Ltd on Thursday announced a record growth in new clients in October, underscoring its accelerating global expansion across both enterprise and decentralised markets.

The company's flagship Enterprise Security in One Framework platform -- used by corporations and governments to quantify and mitigate cyber risks -- continued to attract global enterprises, while its Cyberscope Web3 Security arm posted the firm's highest-ever monthly onboarding of blockchain clients, it said in a statement.

TAC Security's Web3 roster now includes names such as Scandic Coin, Unipoly Games, Alphapays, Xnap, and Celestia, reflecting a strong foothold in smart contract audits and decentralised risk assurance.

Meanwhile, its AI-driven platform Socify.ai added clients across seven countries, expanding the company's digital identity and compliance ecosystem, it said.

The company now serves clients across 100 countries.

"This milestone is not just about numbers - it's about global trust in unified cybersecurity," said Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO. "We're building confidence across traditional enterprises and the decentralised frontier." "The record growth follows a string of milestones: Binance tapped TAC's Cyberscope as the exclusive smart contract audit partner for BNB Chain, while Socify debuted on the AWS Marketplace, targeting 10,000 startups with its SOC 2 compliance automation," said the statement.