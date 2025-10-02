TAC Security's Trishneet Arora among India's youngest wealth creators in Hurun India Rich List

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Trishneet Arora, founder and CEO of TAC Security, has been named one of India's youngest wealth creators in the Hurun India Rich List 2025 with a reported net worth of over USD 215 million, according to a statement.

Arora, 31, joins the ranks of the country's emerging entrepreneurs recognised for their rapid wealth creation, TAC Security said in the statement on Wednesday.

He is the only cybersecurity entrepreneur to feature in the list of the youngest Indians, underscoring the growing significance of cyber defence and digital trust in the global economy, it added.

According to the Hurun India report, Arora's inclusion reflects the meteoric rise of TAC Security, which today serves more than 6,000 clients across 100 countries, including Fortune 500 corporations, governments and critical infrastructure.

Founded by Arora in his early twenties, TAC Security became the first Indian cybersecurity firm to go public in 2024.

The stock has since surged more than 1,400 per cent, establishing the company as a new-age technology benchmark.

Beyond TAC Security, Arora also spearheads CyberScope, the group's Web3 security arm, which is preparing for a US listing.

Trishneet has been previously recognised in Forbes 30 Under 30, Fortune 40 Under 40, and as the entrepreneur of the year.

With a vision to make TAC Security the world's largest vulnerability management company by 2026, Arora's journey from a school dropout in Punjab to a global entrepreneur reflects the growing international ambitions of India's technology leaders, the statement said.