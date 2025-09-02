TACC collaborates with CGT to drive graphene revolution

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Carbon materials manufacturer TACC Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a technical collaboration agreement with Ceylon Graphene Technologies (CGT) to jointly accelerate the commercialisation and large-scale adoption of graphene and its derivatives.

Under the collaboration, CGT will bring its decade-long expertise in graphene, technology scale-up, and application development to support TACC in building graphene production capabilities, according to a statement.

In turn, TACC will leverage its deep-rooted understanding of graphite technology and carbon science, alongside proprietary processes for graphene synthesis and expertise in application-based derivatives, to accelerate innovation and deliver cutting-edge material solutions.

The partnership also unites two strong legacies and diverse business conglomerates -- LNJ Bhilwara Group and LOLC Group -- paving the way for a secure foundation and a well-guided path towards innovation and growth.

Ankur Khaitan, MD & CEO, TACC, said, "By collaborating with CGT, with their decade-long expertise in scaled graphene production, we are poised to bring graphene into large-scale industrial use. Together, we aim to shape a sustainable, innovation-driven future where graphene stands as a cornerstone material for next-generation solutions".

In construction, TACC is working with the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) on graphene-based concrete solutions.

In textiles, it has partnered with Birla Cellulose (a division of Grasim Industries) and RSWM Limited to advance the use of graphene in fabric innovation.

Manju Gunawardana, CEO, CGT, said, "CGT and TACC share a common vision of translating advanced materials research into real-world solutions. By leveraging our complementary strengths, we aim to make graphene technologies scalable, commercially viable, and truly transformative across multiple industries worldwide".

The collaboration is expected to drive transformative advancements across multiple sectors, including construction, textiles, coatings, rubber, energy storage and beyond, positioning India at the forefront of next-generation material science.