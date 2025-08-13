TACC, CRRI collaborate to promote graphene-enhanced pavements

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) LNJ Bhilwara Group firm TACC Ltd on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to promote the use of graphene in road construction and infrastructure projects.

This initiative will help redefine the road-building process, while driving the nation closer to its national and global sustainability goals, a statement said.

The partnership aims to infuse graphene's properties into Indian pavements to deliver stronger and more durable roads, TACC, which produces graphene-based additives, said.

TACC is positioning graphene as a strategic enabler in India's journey towards resilient, efficient, and climate-conscious infrastructure, complementing national initiatives like PM Gati Shakti and India's 2070 net zero emissions, it added.

"Our partnership with CRRI ensures that cutting-edge research is translated into real-world impact, building roads that last longer, require less maintenance, and significantly reduce environmental footprint," Ankur Khaitan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TACC, said.

Ambika Behl, Project Lead, CRRI, said, "The use of nano materials like graphene in road construction can help us tackle long-standing durability challenges while supporting the country's environmental goals." Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal pattern is renowned for its extraordinary strength, superior conductivity, and light weight.