TAFE appoints Lakshmi Venu as Vice-Chairman

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) on Monday announced the appointment of Lakshmi Venu as its Vice-Chairman.

Lakshmi Venu, the daughter of TAFE Chairman & MD Mallika Srinivasan and TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus, Venu Srinivasan, is currently a Director of TAFE.

In a statement, Mallika Srinivasan said, "Lakshmi has been a key member of our leadership team and a member of TAFE's Board. In appreciation of her impactful contribution, the Board is pleased to appoint her as Vice Chairman." She further said, "With her leadership style that is focused on building for the future, we look forward to her leveraging TAFE's collaborative, value-based approach towards its vision of 'Cultivating the World'." Lakshmi Venu is also the Managing Director at Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, an automotive component manufacturer. She is a graduate from Yale University and a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick, UK. PTI RKL DR