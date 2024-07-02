TAFE Motors and Tractors ties up with Deutz

Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) Leading agriculture group TAFE Motors and Tractors has announced its collaboration with Deutz under which it will produce engines to suit newer applications in the Indian market as well as for Deutz's requirements.

The engines will be produced in TAFE Motors' manufacturing facility at Alwar in Rajasthan, a release said.

"As the beginning of a long-term cooperation, TAFE Motors will manufacture for Deutz up to 30,000 engines in 2.2L (50-75 hp) and 2.9 L (75-100 hp) to augment and complement the wide range of engines made by the Group across emission standards," the release said.

Deutz will use the Indian manufacturing base to promote the remaining engines in neighbouring markets, benefitting from cost advantages in production and logistics, the release added. PTI SDA MR