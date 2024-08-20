Taiwan's Bestec Group plans to invest Rs 200 cr in Karnataka, 5,000 direct jobs expected

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) Taiwan-based Bestec Group has expressed interest in establishing a manufacturing unit near Bengaluru, at an outlay of Rs 200 crore that could generate 5,000 jobs, Karnataka Minister M B Patil said on Tuesday.

Patil, who holds the Medium and Large Industries portfolio, held a meeting with Bestec Group Chairman Mike Chen and Vice Chairman Teresa Dong on Tuesday.

The Minister said in a statement that he assured full support of the state government to facilitate the company's plans.

“The project is expected to create 5,000 jobs over the next three years as the company gradually invests in the unit,” it read.

Bestec, known for producing high-quality adapters, C-pins, EV and laptop chargers, and cables, aims to achieve an annual turnover of Rs 2,500 crore through this planned facility, it added. PTI GMS GMS ROH