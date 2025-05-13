TajGVK Q4 PAT rises 10.6% to Rs 28.6 cr

New Delhi: TajGVK Hotels on Tuesday reported a 10.6 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 28.6 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 25.85 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

Its total revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 130.59 crore against Rs 116.69 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.

The total expenses in the quarter also rose to Rs 96.48 crore from Rs 81.59 crore a year ago.

TAJGVK Hotels & Resorts Limited (TajGVK) is a joint venture formed through a strategic alliance between Hyderabad-based GVK Group and Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) in 1999.

GVK Group is a multi-product and multi-location business conglomerate with several integrated companies in India and abroad.

IHCL is a Tata enterprise with a chain of hotels, owning the Taj Group of Hotels, and manages and operates various hotels across the country and abroad.

The company owns and operates three five-star hotels in Hyderabad and one five-star hotel each in the cities of Chennai, Chandigarh and one five-star luxury hotel in Mumbai through joint venture company -- Green Woods Palaces and Resorts Pvt Ltd.