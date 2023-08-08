TajSATS opens new kitchen at Manohar International Airport in Goa

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) TajSATS Air Catering, a joint venture of the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) and SATS, on Tuesday announced the opening of a new kitchen at the recently inaugurated Manohar International Airport at Mopa in Goa.

It is already present at Dabolim Airport in the state, TajSATS Air Catering said in a statement.

"As an industry leader in air catering we continue to strengthen and scale our operations. Goa is a globally recognised leisure destination and the second airport will significantly boost the tourism sector. Our kitchen was specifically designed for the demands of today's world travellers, as private aviation and charter flights continue to gain global market share supplementing the commercial flights. With the opening of this kitchen, TajSATS is well poised to capture the increasing demand in the state," TajSATS Chief Executive Officer Manish Gupta said.

The new kitchen, spread over 45,000 square feet, is equipped to serve over 20,000 meals a day. With this addition, TajSATS will have eight flight kitchens catering at Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Goa and Bangalore. PTI SM HVA