New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to participate in the 'Your Money, Your Right' movement, which has successfully returned Rs 2,000 crore of unclaimed assets to rightful owners in the last two months.

The government launched 'Your Money, Your Right' nationwide campaign on October 4 to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed financial assets, including bank deposits, insurance, dividends, shares, mutual funds and pensions, to their legitimate claimants.

"Through the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, notably the government, regulatory bodies, banks and other financial institutions, nearly Rs 2,000 crore has already been returned to the rightful owners," Modi said in a social media post.

From October to December 5, 2025, camps were held in 477 districts, with the participation of public representatives, district administrations, and officials from financial institutions.

"But we want to scale up this movement in the coming days," he said, while urging people to take part in the 'Your Money, Your Right' movement!.

Sharing the numbers, he said, Indian banks are holding Rs 78,000 crore of unclaimed money belonging to our own citizens.

Insurance companies have nearly Rs 14,000 crore lying unclaimed, he said, adding that mutual fund companies have around Rs 3,000 crore, and dividends worth Rs 9,000 crore are also unclaimed.