Take remedial action at accident spots based on preliminary analysis: Road ministry to states, NHAI

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The road ministry has asked states and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take remedial measures at accident spots based on preliminary analysis from police reports rather than waiting for such stretches to be declared as black spots.

Advertisment

Amid rising incidents of road accidents and efforts to reduce such mishaps, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a circular aimed at initiating speedier action to fix issues at accident spots.

All road accident data are being recorded on eDAR platform by the police authorities.

Login IDs have been issued to all executive engineers for attending those accident spots as per procedure defined and working out the action plan for engineering remedial measures based on the first hand analysis of the reasons behind accidents or fatalities, the ministry said in the circular.

Stretches of about 500 metres on national highways where at least five accidents accidents have taken place during three years, resulting in 10 fatalities, are designated as accident black spots. PTI BKS TRB