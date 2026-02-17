Take Solutions to develop unified AI platform for healthcare use cases

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) TAKE Solutions on Tuesday announced its strategic plan to develop a comprehensive Unified AI Platform to support multiple healthcare use cases such as diagnostics and pathology automation, hospital workflow and clinical trials.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, TAKE Solutions plans to develop an AI platform to revolutionise the healthcare ecosystem, a company statement said.

The platform will serve as a one-stop digital infrastructure layer enabling hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinical trial organizations, and clinics to seamlessly adopt and deploy artificial intelligence solutions, it said.

"This initiative marks a transformational step in TAKE Solutions' evolution, deeply aligned with the Government of India's push to position AI as a critical development tool for societal good," it mentioned.

As the nation focuses on unlocking a USD 370 billion healthcare sector and a USD 197 billion preventive healthcare opportunity, this platform mirrors the summit's core theme of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" by ensuring advanced technology reaches every citizen, the company said.

The platform is designed to support multiple healthcare use cases critical to public and private health, including diagnostics and pathology automation, clinical decision support systems, hospital workflow, clinical trial optimization and patient data intelligence and preventive healthcare and proactive care scaling, it added.

TAKE Solutions offers domain-intensive solutions and services for the life sciences and supply chain industries. PTI MSS MR