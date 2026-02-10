TAKE Solutions to set up AI-enabled healthcare initiative in India

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) TAKE Solutions on Tuesday said it plans to set up an AI-enabled smart diagnostic and preventive healthcare unit as part of its strategy to build a scalable presence in India's rapidly expanding USD 197 billion preventive healthcare market.

The 'One Minute Clinic' initiative aligns with the company's vision to leverage AI, digital health infrastructure, and global technology partnerships to support India's transition from hospital-centric care to community-based preventive healthcare, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company plans to directly import fully integrated smart health units from China, it said, adding that the initiative would accelerate deployment timelines and enable it to bring globally established preventive health technology to India efficiently.

"Through the planned One Minute Clinic initiative, we aim to explore scalable ways to make early health screening more accessible, intelligent, and affordable," Parmeshvar Dhangare, Director of TAKE Solutions, said.

As preventive healthcare becomes a national priority, scalable digital health systems are expected to play a key role in improving health outcomes while managing costs, the company noted.