Takeda launch of global Innovation Capability Center in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Biopharmaceutical company Takeda on Wednesday announced the official opening of its Innovation Capability Center (ICC) in Bengaluru, where digital solutions will be built as part of the company's global digital transformation, which includes insourcing capabilities.

The ICC is expected to fill upwards of 750 roles, strengthening Bengaluru's global innovation landscape, it said.

According to the company, this marks Takeda's first ICC in Asia, following successful establishments in Slovakia and Mexico.

The ICC helps support the company's dedication to advancing healthcare through innovative solutions, the company said in a release, adding that "These cutting-edge solutions will help advance our operations and have an impact on Takeda's workforce, the patients that we serve and the planet for years to come." The launch of ICC India represents Takeda's strategic commitment to applying data and new digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, having the potential to accelerate research and development with the ultimate goal of transforming the lives of patients, the company said.

The establishment of this capability centre underlines Takeda's ambition to transform into one of the most trusted, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical companies, tapping into Karnataka's vibrant ecosystem of innovation to serve patient needs, it added.

"Tapping into local talent is vital in our quest to create better health for people and a brighter future for the communities we serve. Investing in India's remarkable talent and technological expertise underscores Takeda's commitment to leveraging local expertise to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions and sustainable growth," Gabriele Ricci, Chief Data and Technology Officer at Takeda said.

Tilak Banerjee, Head of Takeda ICC India said, "This strategic commitment will generate new jobs and further the company's global mission of delivering life-transforming treatments to patients." PTI KSU SSK ROH