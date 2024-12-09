Taking key policy decisions to ensure Rajasthan becomes energy-surplus state: Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is taking key policy decisions to ensure that the state becomes energy-surplus and capable of providing clean energy to others, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Monday.

The chief minister highlighted the initiatives his government was taking for fulfilling the energy requirements of the state.

"Rajasthan is taking key policy decisions to ensure that Rajasthan not only meets the energy needs of the 8-crore population of the state but becomes an energy-surplus state capable of providing clean energy to others," he said speaking at a session titled 'Transition towards a Sustainable Energy Economy' during the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit here.

Pralhad Joshi, Union minister of new and renewable energy, said that the central government has approved a new solar park in Rajasthan of 2,000 MW capacity, under which the centre will bear 30 per cent of the expenses.

Rajasthan's energy minister Heera Lal Nagar said, "The state government is taking all steps to meet the energy needs of the present as well as future generations." He said that Rajasthan has touched new heights in the sector of new and renewable energy.

Alok, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy department, Government of Rajasthan, said that under the Integrated Clean Energy Policy recently launched by the government, the state is targeting to increase the renewable energy (RE) capacity to 125 GW by 2030 with an aim to create 10 lakh jobs in the sector.

"Newer forms of renewable energy such as energy storage, grid modernisation, green hydrogen, green ammonia will help the state transition towards clean and sustainable energy," he said.

The officer said that with an ambitious target to create 125 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Rajasthan is set to spearhead India's green energy revolution. PTI SDA HVA