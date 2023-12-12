Talent availability, cost performance, hallucination reliability big challenges in AI today: Vishal Sikka

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Talent availability, AI hallucination reliability, and cost performance are three big challenges facing Artificial Intelligence today, Vishal Sikka, founder and CEO of AI startup Vianai Systems, said on Tuesday.

In a video message at Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023, Sikka said when it comes to talent, few people understand nuances and intricacies of AI.

"We need to improve that...India should play a fundamental role to ensure a lot of people understand this technology," Sikka said.

He emphasised the need to build a massive talent pool in AI.

Sikka further said that the area of AI is experiencing rapid advancements daily.

"Hallucination reliability, cost performance and talent problem are three challenges and areas of improvement," he said.

As one of the founding members of GPAI in 2020, and the lead chair for GPAI in 2024, India is hosting the Annual GPAI Summit in New Delhi from December 12-14, 2023.

The GPAI - a multistakeholder initiative focused on nuances of AI - has 28 member countries and the European Union (EU).

At the event, discussions will be around responsible AI, and the event will see stakeholders brainstorming on tapping opportunities and benefits of this new technology. PTI MBI MR MR