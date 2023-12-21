Tally Prime on AWS equals ease of doing business: Tally partner and Cloudburst Drive winner Swastik Solutions

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) After winning the Cloudburst Drive, Bengaluru-based Swastik Solutions, accounting software provider Tally's partner, has been moving from strength to strength and is hoping to sign-up new 1,000 users for its TallyPrime on AWS (TPA) service in one year.

Tally exclusively sells through its 28,000 partners. The Cloudburst Drive was to promote Tally Prime on AWS (TPA), the software-as-a-service (SAAS) version of Tally’s popular desktop software (Tally Prime), jointly built and promoted by AWS and Tally.

According to Swastik Solutions, winning the Cloudburst Drive in December 2022 proved to be a turning point for the company, bringing it recognition and kudos in the TPA ecosystem.

"Our plans are focussed towards new TPA acquisitions and retaining the existing customers with strong after sales support," said Prasanna, MD of Swastik Solutions. The company plans to invest more in marketing, especially digital marketing.

Excerpts from the interview: Q: Could you tell us more about the company's vision, focus and journey so far? A: Our company, Swastik Solutions, is a leading certified partner based in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

We have nearly around 2,500 satisfied Tally customers across the country and some customers are from the Middle East and the US. We have been operating for nearly 15 years.

We are into sales, service, implementation, AMC (annual maintenance contract) and customisation of Tally software. We are a team of 10 members and the revenue is around Rs 3 crore.

Q: As a certified Tally partner, could you tell us more about your approach to Tally Prime on AWS? A: Tally Prime on AWS is the SaaS version of Tally’s desktop software - Tally Prime -- and is jointly built and promoted by Amazon Web Services and Tally.

We are a 3-star certified Tally partner associated with Tally for more than 10 years. As you are aware, Tally Prime is a desktop software and there is a dependency where the customer has to work on the local system and so there was scope for anywhere-anytime access, which could be possible only through a cloud-based solution. TallyPrime on AWS (TPA) is fulfilling this need.

Even though there are some third-party service providers available, the trust and performance factor is stronger with TPA, as it was built by two trusted brands.

Q: Tell us more about Cloudburst Drive. What strategy did you adopt to win the drive? A: Tally and AWS jointly launched Cloudburst Drive in December 2022 to achieve the maximum number of new TPA customer acquisitions, where all the TPA partners from all around the country participated.

Without planning and strategy, we could not have achieved this number of TP-AWS users. To achieve such goals, one needs to know in depth about the product and the solution, first. I am personally very happy using this cloud solution.

We have done both online and offline marketing of the product. We identified and prepared a list of multi-user as well as multi-branch customers, and tried to reach out to all of them. In online, we have used various social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp among others. We have done Google ad-words campaign regularly in a disciplined way.

In offline, we visited multi-user, multi-branch customer locations, showed them the demo and closed the sale.

Maybe more than 400 partners participated in the Cloudburst Drive and the duration of the drive was for one month - December 2022.

Q: How has the Cloudburst Drive enabled, turbocharged Swastik? How have you leveraged the win for future growth? A: Cloudburst was the first major drive announced from AWS and Tally. As we were very active even before the drive - the drive motivated us to get recognition in the TPA ecosystem.

TPA being SaaS version of Tally’s Desktop software, what makes it a truly attractive proposition is the recurring revenue for partners like us and the ease of doing business with our customers as they can work from anywhere, anytime without any dependency of a particular PC.

Q: What are Swastik Solutions' future/expansion plans going forward? A: Our plan and focus is now towards new TPA acquisitions and retaining the existing customers with very good after sale support. We plan to hire one more dedicated resource and invest more in marketing, especially digital marketing. Our target is to reach 1,000 users by one year.

Q: How is Tally-AWS solution helping customers? What is it enabling them to do better? A: There is an ease-of-doing-business by working on Tally Prime anytime, anywhere without any dependency on a particular PC, by adopting Tally-AWS solution which will enhance productivity. This means more revenue generation for our customers.

(This story has been produced by PTI in collaboration with Amazon Web Services). PTI MBI MIN MIN