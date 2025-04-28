Talwandi Sabo Power sets up 500 ton/day biomass unit in Punjab

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, a Vedanta Power entity, has set up a biomass manufacturing facility of 500 tonnes per day at Mansa, in Punjab.

The newly developed biomass facility will gradually ramp up production to ensure steady supply to Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) in increasing volumes, Vedanta Power said in a statement.

"With a capacity of 500 tons per day, the new biomass plant will convert agricultural stubble into clean-burning, carbon-neutral bio-pellets, offering a sustainable alternative to coal," it added.

The company did not disclose any financial details of the project.

With this use of biomass in its fuel mix, TSPL will decrease its carbon footprint in two ways. Firstly, the company has procured over 8 lakh tons of agricultural stubble in the paddy season, for conversion into approximately 6.4 lakh tons of torrefied bio-pellets at this new facility.

Secondly, the company will reduce 5 per cent use of coal daily by replacing a portion of coal with this carbon-neutral alternative.

Additionally, TSPL co-fires 450 tons of torrefied biomass daily procured from open markets and made from crop stubble.

Torrefied biomass is a high-grade, solid biofuel made from biomass or agricultural residue through a thermochemical process.

According to the statement, Punjab generates nearly 15-20 million tons of crop stubble (parali) annually. Much of this is traditionally burned in the fields, contributing to severe seasonal air pollution across North India.

"As one of India's largest private power generators, this initiative is aligned with our commitment to support the nation's clean energy roadmap. Despite early-stage challenges including technology access, gaps in infrastructure, and limited bio-pellet availability, our focus on enabling a greener transition never wavered.

"This innovative solution will help mitigate Punjab's stubble burning and lead towards a sustainable future. These plants complement our existing biofuel efforts and underscore our long-term vision for a more sustainable and future-ready power sector," Rajinder Singh Ahuja, CEO, Vedanta Power, said.

TSPL will continue its biomass co-firing initiative, contributing directly to the decarbonization of thermal power generation. PTI ABI DRR