Tamara Leisure Experiences expands mid-segment portfolio with launch of Lilac Hotels in TN

Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) Hospitality service provider Tamara Leisure Experiences has launched its latest Lilac Hotels in Tamil Nadu, the third such facility in the state and ninth property in the country.

Located in the temple town of Kumbakonam about 350 kms South of Chennai, Lilac Hotels would consist of 27 executive rooms, 13 premium rooms, 4 elite rooms and one suite.

Tamara Leisure Experiences Director and CEO Shruti Shibulal inaugurated the facility and remarked that the company has invested in consistently developing new properties across the Southern region.

The opening of Lilac Hotels in Kumbakonam is a significant milestone for Tamara Leisure Experiences, a company statement here said.

"As a group, we have remained highly optimistic about the travel market in India. We have invested in consistently developing new properties across the South. We are presently committed to growing our presence in key pilgrimage towns. Lilac Hotels, the mid-segment brand of properties in our portfolio, are well suited to serve travelling families and large groups visiting religious and historic sites," Shibulal said.

"It is a pleasure to unveil Lilac Hotels Kumbakonam, as the most recent addition to this ongoing expansion." she added.