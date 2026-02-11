Tamara Leisure Experiences to add 9 properties, 600 rooms in 3-4 yrs

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Tamara Leisure Experiences on Wednesday said it plans to add nine new properties in the next three to four years with an eye on doubling its room count to 1,200.

The company operates eight hotels spanning eco luxury resorts, business and midscale leisure categories, along with one AYUSH hospital and has a total inventory of 600 rooms.

"In terms of our next phase of growth, we already have a few projects lined up, not just commitments but in various stages of development -- from post approval stage to getting close to pre-opening initiation stage as such. We have nine different properties with around 600 rooms, doubling our inventory of rooms and doubling our portfolio of hotels," Tamara Leisure Experiences CEO Samir MC told PTI.

He was responding to a query on the company's expansion plans.

In the next phase of expansion, he said the company is charting out beyond South India and will have properties in places like Bodh Gaya in Bihar and Kaziranga in Assam.

Under the company's 2030 vision, Tamara Leisure Experiences plans to launch The Tamara Kaziranga luxury eco-resort, The Tamara Alleppey, an uber-luxury houseboat experience and The Tamara Hosur, a farm resort.

Besides, the group will introduce 'O by Tamara' in Bodh Gaya and Whitefield, for business and leisure travel.

The company said its midscale leisure brand 'Lilac' will expand to Velankanni, Kufri and Kannur, aligning with pilgrimage-led and coastal destinations.

Tamara will also foray into the wedding market with the launch of Kalyana Mandapam, in Madurai for social and ceremonial gatherings.

"These projects are at various stages of development and are expected to become operational between 2028 and 2030," the company said.

Samir MC said while all the existing properties are all company-owned and operated, for the new ones "eight are owned by us and one is on the asset light model".

When asked about investments on the new projects, he said the company has not yet firmed up a number as "we are yet to finalise the numbers in some of the projects, because we are in early stages of project planning." As the company looks to expand beyond South India, he said Tamara Leisure Experiences is also actively evaluating opportunities in markets like Varanasi, Guwahati, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.