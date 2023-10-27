Tamil Nadu a preferred investment destination, says Industries Minister Rajaa

Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu is a preferred destination for investment thanks to the government's vision, state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa has said.

Speaking to leading industry names in Mumbai as part of a promotion for the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) scheduled here in January 2024, Rajaa also said the conclave would highlight the state's talent and skills.

According to a release from industries minister's office, "Investors want to invest in Tamil Nadu due to the vision of the government and the leadership." "Investment in Tamil Nadu is a guarantee for growth," he added.