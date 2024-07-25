Tamil Nadu CM Stalin discusses investment partnerships with UAE Minister Al Marri

Chennai, Jul 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met with United Arab Emirates Minister for Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri at the Secretariat here on Thursday and discussed investment partnerships in various sectors, with a focus on MSMEs and job creation.

The discussions with the UAE minister, who is leading a 30-member delegation, revolved around several sectors including logistics, retail and affordable housing.

"Delighted to host H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of @EconomyAE, today at the Secretariat," the Chief Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

"He is a great friend and well-wisher of Tamil Nadu, whom I had the pleasure of meeting during my visit to the #UAE in March 2022. During our meeting, we discussed business and investment partnerships in sectors such as logistics, retail, affordable housing, and food processing, with a particular focus on MSMEs and job creation," Stalin said in the post.

State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government and the UAE Embassy and heads of international business groups were present on the occasion. PTI JSP ANE