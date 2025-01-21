Tamil Nadu's growth means bigger growth for India: Minister TRB Rajaa

Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) Pitching Tamil Nadu as an investment destination aligned with best global practices, the state's industries minister TRB Rajaa has said that his government implements its economic and industrial policies after learning from the best minds in the world.

Advertisment

Here to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the DMK leader also said any investment coming to Tamil Nadu would eventually be an investment into India.

Tamil Nadu as well as other Indian states have set up their pavilions here this year alongside the two pavilions of the union government, presenting a united face of the country, irrespective of the parties in power.

On his expectations from Davos, Rajaa said, "We are looking for new beginnings. Tamil Nadu has been very regular to Davos and we have been seeing a lot of policy initiatives and new roadmaps for the world economy and industries around the world being laid out here in Davos." "We have been coming here regularly and we keep learning from the discussions held here and accordingly we have been laying out our own roadmap for the growth of Tamil Nadu. Learnings from Davos have helped us in all these years," he said.

Advertisment

The minister said his state has proved its mettle in various manufacturing sectors such as automotive as well as in areas like textiles and he is hoping for further investments from around the world across various industries.

Rajaa also hoped that the upcoming Union Budget will have new measures for the betterment of the common citizens of India.

Among other global leaders present here, Rajaa met Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Industry, Saudi Arabia, at the Tamil Nadu pavilion.

Advertisment

He also met Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of the Economy of the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting. PTI BJ DRR