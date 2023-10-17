Tamil Nadu's Guidance bureau secures UN Award for Excellence in investment promotion at World Investment Forum

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu was recognised for its excellence in investment promotion when it was given a United Nations Award at the biennial World Investment Forum in the United Arab Emirates, the government said on Tuesday.

Guidance, the nodal agency for investment promotion under the Tamil Nadu's Department of Industries, received the United Nations Promotion Award 2023 for Excellence in Scaling Up Energy Transition Investments at the 8th edition of the World Investment Forum held in Abu Dhabi.

Guidance Tamil Nadu is South Asia's only investment promotion agency to receive the UN award.

An official release said that the award was given in recognition of Guidance's efforts to attract investments using innovative approaches for promotion, finance, and partnerships in energy transition promotion.

Guidance Managing Director and CEO V Vishnu received the award from Director General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan.

The World Investment Forum, organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development since 2008, monitors the mainstreaming of sustainable development goals by Investment Promotion agencies.

On the award secured by Guidance, Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa said, "The UN Award is another feather in the cap for team Guidance, which has played a key role in attracting investments from global companies in all sectors.

"The award is a recognition of the Government of Tamil Nadu's visionary and progressive outlook. Under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, the state is fast emerging as a global hub for renewable energy because of our focused efforts in the sector." PTI VIJ VIJ ANE