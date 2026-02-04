Tamilnad Mercantile Bank clocks Q3 net profit at Rs 341.50 cr

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Private sector Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 341.50 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter, the lender said on Wednesday.

The Tuticorin-headquartered bank had registered a net profit of Rs 300.24 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2025, the net profit surged to Rs 963.90 crore, from Rs 890.71 crore registered in the year ago period.

Commenting on the financial performance the bank's MD and CEO Salee S Nair said, "Our Q3 FY26 performance reinforces the progress we are making in a year focused on building long term capability and scalable growth. The bank delivered healthy growth in advances and deposits with resilience in profitability and continued strength in asset quality, reflecting disciplined execution across the organisation." In a statement on Wednesday, Nair said the developments around the US-India trade engagement are constructive for export oriented micro, small and medium enterprises, particularly in sectors such as textiles, engineering and electronics, where Tamil Nadu has a strong presence.

"Looking ahead, our focus remains on sustainable credit growth, deepening micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) relationships, improving operating leverage and deploying capital efficiently as we move from a transformation phase into a stronger growth cycle in FY27," he added.

The total income of the bank for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, grew to Rs 1,665.42 crore, from Rs 1,519.94 crore registered in the same quarter of the last financial year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2025, the consolidated total income increased to Rs 4,904.35 crore, from Rs 4,599.69 crore registered in the same period of the last financial year. PTI VIJ VIJ KH