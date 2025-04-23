Tamilnad Mercantile Bank clocks Q4 net at Rs 291.90 cr

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Private sector Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 291.90 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, on the back of witnessing continued growth in core lending and deposit businesses, a top official said.

The Tuticorin-based bank registered a net profit of Rs 253.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the net profit of the bank surged to Rs 1,182.61 crore, from Rs 1,072.03 crore recorded last financial year.

Total income for the January-March 2025 quarter went up to Rs 1,542.06 crore, as compared to Rs 1,417.61 crore registered in the year ago period.

For the full year ending March 31, 2025, the total income grew to Rs 6,141.75 crore, from Rs 5,492.85 crore registered in the year ago period.

Commenting on the financial performance, the bank's MD and CEO Salee S Nair said, "We have achieved year-on-year growth of 10.35 per cent in net profit in FY2025, driven by continued growth in our core lending and deposit businesses. We remain committed to our strategic priorities of expanding our reach and enhancing customer experience." "In this year, we have opened 26 new branches across key markets, further strengthening our distribution network. We have also entered into several strategic partnerships for a digital transformation of the bank and increasingly operational efficiency to enhance customer growth," he said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We believe that these strategic initiatives, coupled with our focus on responsible lending and cautious risk management practices, will pave the way for sustainable and profitable growth in the years to come." Total business of the bank increased to Rs 98,055 crore for the year ending March 31, 2025 from Rs 89,485 crore registered last financial year.

Gross NPA of the bank as on March 31, 2025 decreased to 1.25 per cent from 1.44 per cent recorded as on March 31, 2024.

Net NPA of the bank as on March 31, 2025 stood at 0.36 per cent as against 0.85 per cent recorded on March 31, 2024 improving by 49 basis points.

The Board of Directors has recommended the payment of a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each (110 per cent) for the financial year 2024-25 subject to the approval of the shareholders.