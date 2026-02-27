Tamilnad Mercantile Bank expands branch network in TN

Tuticorin, (Tamil Nadu), Feb 27 (PTI) Private sector Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Friday said, it has strengthened its footprint with the launch of four new branches in the state.

The new branches in Melaiyur (Mayiladuthurai), Ponnamaravathi (Pudukottai), Chinna Salem (Kallakurichi), and Sholavandan (Madurai) commenced operations on Friday, the city-headquartered bank said.

Commenting on the occasion, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Salee S Nair said, "This branch expansion aligns with our strategy of deepening our presence in high-potential markets across Tamil Nadu." "These regions are driven by agriculture, MSMEs and local trade, and strengthening our on-ground presence enables us to expand access to formal banking and deliver relevant credit and deposit solutions," he said in a statement.

Physical branches continue to play a critical role in customer acquisition, relationship management and credit growth particularly in semi-urban and rural markets, he added. PTI VIJ VIJ SA