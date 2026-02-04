Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 profit rises 14 pc to Rs 342 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Wednesday reported a 14 per cent increase in profit to Rs 342 crore for the December quarter.

The old generation private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 300 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 1,665 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,520 crore, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income increased to Rs 1,469 crore from Rs 1,331 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

Net interest income for Q3FY26 increased to Rs 646 crore from Rs 570 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans moderated to 0.91 per cent from 1.32 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, too, eased to 0.2 per cent from 0.41 per cent at the end of the third quarter last fiscal year.

Provisional coverage ratio (without technical written-off) has increased to 78.35 per cent from 69.07 per cent at the end of December 2024.

During the quarter, the bank's capital adequacy ratio improved to 30.08 per cent at the end of December 2025 as compared to 29.35 per cent at the end of December 2024. PTI DP TRB