Tamilnadu Petroproducts appoints consultancy firm to drive its carbon-neutral goals

Chennai: Industrial chemicals manufacturer Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd has roped in strategic consultancy firm EY-Parthenon to support its carbon-neutral goals, the company said on Wednesday.

By leveraging EY-Parthenon's expertise in sustainability strategy formulation and execution, Chennai-based Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd aims to develop an integrated carbon-neutral roadmap aligned with its long-term sustainability goals.

"Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd is taking proactive steps to contribute to climate change objectives. Our collaboration with EY-Parthenon, signifies a deliberate move towards this objective with a scientific, measurable and time-bound approach," said its Vice-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd produces industrial intermediate chemicals including Alkhyl benzene, Caustic Soda and Propylene Oxide.

"We are pleased to partner with Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd on their journey towards carbon neutrality. Leveraging EY-Parthenon's deep knowledge of value led carbonisation, we aim to assist Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd in reaching its emission reduction targets," said EY-Parthenon India Partner and Leader of Industrial Decarbonisation Kapil Bansal.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd aims to establish internal reduction targets consistent with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and devise an emission reduction plan.

The collaboration with EY-Parthenon highlights Tamilnadu Petroproducts's proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges and reinforces its commitment to embracing manufacturing best practices that are aligned with present-day requirements, the statement added.