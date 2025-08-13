Tamilnadu Petroproducts logs Q1 net profit at Rs 35.25 cr

Chennai, Aug 13 (PTI) Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.25 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, more than double the Rs 15.05 crore recorded in the same period last year, driven by efficient cost management and lower raw material costs, the company said.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company posted a net profit of Rs 58.35 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 470.61 crore from Rs 469.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For FY25, total income stood at Rs 1,854.93 crore.

In a press release, the company said stable demand, efficient cost management, and lower raw material costs contributed to higher operating profit in Q1 FY26.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd Vice-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said, "The company's renewed profitability this quarter, despite revenues being similar to the preceding quarter, reflects our discipline in driving efficiency and our ability to optimise operations and input costs. Our focus remains on customer centricity and environmentally friendly products and solutions."