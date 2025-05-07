Tamilnadu Petroproducts reports Q4 standalone PAT at Rs 24.91 cr

Chennai, May 7 (PTI) Petrochemical manufacturing company Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd has reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 24.91 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based company registered a profit after tax of Rs 10.96 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the profit after tax grew to Rs 51.42 crore, from Rs 42.78 crore registered a year ago.

The operating performance reflects improved contributions due to intense competition from cheaper imports and higher input costs, the city-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In spite of continued macroeconomic challenges and price pressure due to unabated imports and rising raw-material costs, the company delivered robust revenue and profitable growth. I congratulate the entire team for the company's good results," company Vice-Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said, commenting on the financial performance.

The standalone revenue during the quarter under review grew to Rs 458.51 crore, from Rs 447.03 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the revenue stood at Rs 1,846.71 crore as against Rs 1,696.86 crore registered in the same period of last financial year.

The Board of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.20 per share (12 per cent) for FY2024-25 subject to the approval of the members.

"This performance aligns with our focus on operational efficiency, continued investment in sustainable manufacturing, and long-term customer relationships. We remain committed to the health and safety of our employees. As we look ahead, our core strengths will help us continue to deliver long-term value and steady our market leadership," Muthiah added.

The company has incurred Rs 7.55 crore during the year towards material damage and plant restoration due to the impact of Cyclone 'Michaung' in December 2023.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd produces linear alkyl benzene, caustic soda and propylene oxide in the country. It also sells chlorine as a co-product of caustic soda. PTI VIJ ROH