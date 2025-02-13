Tanzania seeks removal of trade curbs on green gram, extension of pulse import pact with India

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Tanzania on Thursday sought removal of trade restrictions on green gram imports by India and extension of the existing agreement for duty-free supply of pigeon peas.

Tanzanian Deputy Prime Minister Doto Mashaka Biteko, addressing the Pulses Conclave here, also invited Indian investments in his country's agriculture sector.

"We appeal to the Government of India to consider recent restrictions on green gram," Biteko said at the event organised by India Pulses and Grains Association.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Tanzania is a significant producer of high-quality green gram, and lifting these restrictions would benefit both Tanzanian producers and Indian consumers.

The bilateral trade between the two countries has reached USD 7.5 billion in 2023-24, with Tanzania exporting 1.86 lakh tonnes of pigeon peas to India so far.

"We deeply appreciate India's trade policies including duty-free access for certain products. We seek to strengthen these collaborations to ensure a stable and predictable supply chain," Biteko said.

India's current agreement with Tanzania for supply of 2 lakh tonnes of pigeon peas at zero duty ends in March this year.

According to Kamwesige M Mtembei, a senior Tanzanian Agriculture Ministry official, the country has requested extension of the agreement till 2027 for supply of 3 lakh tonnes of pigeon peas and 1.5 lakh tonnes each of chickpeas and green gram.

Tanzania produces 9 lakh tonnes of pulses annually excluding beans, while its domestic consumption is only 1.5 lakh tonnes, Mtembei said, adding that the country supplies pulses to India, Pakistan, Dubai and China. PTI LUX DRR