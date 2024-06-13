TAPMA to hold International Plastics Expo from June 14

Chennai, Jun 13 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Plastics Manufacturers Association representing the plastic industry in the state will be conducting the sixth edition of the International Plastic Expo here.

Over 40,000 entrepreneurs from the plastics industry are expected to visit the city during the four-day event scheduled to commence on June 14.

More than 300 exhibitors from various parts of the country are set to showcase their products while visitors and traders from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar and Kenya are also expected to attend, a press release said on Thursday.

During the event, World of Plastics, a separate pavilion to create awareness about the contributions and ways of disposing, would also be set up at the venue -- Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

This themed pavilion would promote segregation at source and also recycling of plastic wastes, the release added.