Tara Gaming appoints Mukul Deora as board member

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Video game developer Tara Gaming Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Mukul Deora as a member of its Board and Transmedia Producer.

Deora, the producer of the Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated and founder of production firm Lava Media, in the new role will focus on transmedia expansion, creative strategy, and go-to-market planning for the company's growing portfolio of original IPs, beginning with its flagship title The Age of Bhaarat, Tara Gaming said.

"With 'The Age of Bhaarat' we are making history in gaming. Having Mukul Deora, who has already pushed boundaries in other fields of entertainment, join us and bring his international and local expertise is a testimony to our mission. I can't wait to have our team work with him and make history together," said Nouredine Abboud, Co-Founder and Executive Producer, Tara Gaming. PTI IAS MR