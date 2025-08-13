TARC Ltd posts Rs 54 cr profit in June quarter on better housing demand

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Realty firm TARC Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.21 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 30.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 295.36 crore during the quarter from Rs 9.62 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

TARC Ltd is developing few real estate projects in Delhi and Gurugram markets.

During 2024-25 fiscal year, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 231.28 crore on a total income of Rs 38.88 crore. PTI MJH ANU