TARC posts Rs 29-cr net loss in Dec quarter; sale bookings rise to Rs 2,487 cr in Apr-Dec

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Real estate company TARC Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.69 crore in the December quarter.

Its net loss stood at Rs 33.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased marginally to Rs 11.21 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 10.51 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"TARC continues to build on its strong performance, registering sales of Rs 1,165 crore in Q3 (October-December) of 2024-25 and collections of Rs 181 crore, underlining the deep customer confidence in the brand and its projects," it said.

The company's cumulative sales jumped multi-fold to Rs 2,487 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year, surpassing the total sales of the entire last fiscal.

TARC Ltd MD & CEO Amar Sarin said the company's performance during the quarter under review further cements its position as a frontrunner in the luxury residential segment.

"With over Rs 2,487 crore in sales over the first nine months, our strong execution capabilities and customer trust are driving significant growth. The success of our current projects reaffirms our vision & the company is actively working towards the next set of projects for the new financial year, which are currently in the design stage, as we continue to expand our portfolio and bring about new landmark developments," he added. PTI MJH TRB