TARC Q4 bookings slip 4 pc to Rs 1,235 cr, FY25 sales more than double to Rs 3,722 cr

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Realty firm TARC Ltd's sales bookings fell 4 per cent to Rs 1,235 crore in the January-March quarter but pre-sales more than doubled to Rs 3,722 crore in the full 2024-25 fiscal on strong housing demand.

In a recent regulatory filing, TARC Ltd said the company achieved its "highest-ever annual sales of Rs 3,722 crore and of which sales of Rs 1,235 crore has been achieved in Q4 (January-March) of 2024-25".

Delhi-based TARC Ltd had sold properties worth Rs 1,281 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 and Rs 1,612 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

In the last fiscal, TARC launched a luxury residential development TARC lshva in Gurugram, with a gross development value (GDV) of 12,700 crore.

Besides, the company launched Phase II of its luxury project TARC Kailasa in New Delhi during the last fiscal.

"As of March 31, 2025, the total GDV of projects under development is over 17,700 crore," the company said.

TARC Managing Director and CEO Amar Sarin said the last fiscal year has been a transformative year for TARC.

He said the strong operational performance reflects customer trust and successful execution of its business strategies, capitalising on the demand in the luxury real estate market.

TARC Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.