Targeting to impart training to 10,000 youth in 3 yrs at Mumbai skill centres: Goyal

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that skill development centres at Borivali and Kandivali in Mumbai are expected to train about 10,000 youth in the next three years.

He said youth from across the states can come to take training at these centres.

"Our target is that in the coming three years, 10,000 youth will get skill training from these centres," Goyal, who is the Lok Sabha MP from North Mumbai, told reporters here.

He added that going forward, it will become a model to promote skill development with industry collaboration in the state.

"Jobs will be assured to the youth who will successfully complete their training," he said, adding they have discussed several vocational courses to be started from here.

"We are identifying niche areas like hospitality that are growing by leaps and bounds. CII has given a good suggestion that Japan has a shortage of 4 lakh people. “So we are planning to have extensive training in the Japanese language for skilled people. They are almost assured of a job in Japan and it is very high paying. So we are looking at multiple dimensional training in a variety of areas," Goyal said.

Speaking at the event, Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary said that his ministry will extend all help in the development of these centres.

One of the centres will be run by the Apparel, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council.

A Sakthivel, Chairman of the Apparel, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, said that these centres will help skilled youth to get employment opportunities. “At our centre, we will be targeting AI tech machinery and we all also talk about fashion consultants and coordinators, regular tailors, latest tech design and fashion designs. We will start with 2,500 students and then it will increase later,” Sakthivel said. PTI RR MR