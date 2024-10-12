Targeting to open PM GatiShakti national master plan portal for pvt sector this year: DPIIT Secy

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The government is targeting to provide access to the PM GatiShakti national master plan (NMP) portal to the private sector this year, and discussions are underway for details, an official said on Saturday.

Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia, said there are some layers of data, which are sensitive in nature on the NMP and those should not be exposed.

"So, we are identifying those. We will do a consultation with the private sector also. Discussions are on, and details will be worked out. We are targeting to roll out this year," he told reporters through video-conferencing.

The initiative was launched in October 2021 to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs. All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investments of over Rs 500 crore are routed through the NPG.

Over 1,600 layers of data, including those related to land, ports, forests, and highways, are available on the portal. So far, the portal is open only to the central and state governments for proper planning and implementation of infrastructure projects.

The agenda of opening PM GatiShakti NMP for public access was discussed in GDPDC (Geospatial Data Promotion and Development Committee) under the Department of Science and Technology in July.

A committee has been formed for the technical evaluation of the NGDR (National Geospatial Data Registry)/ UGI (Unified Geospatial Interface) platform developed by BISAG-N for data sharing.

The DPIIT, along with BISAG-N, is expected to prepare a framework for providing registered access to users on the NGDR platform and also to provide certain data layers (non-restricted as indicated by ministries) in view-only format.

The PM Gatishakti National Master Plan has been developed by BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics) in a dynamic Geographic Information System (GIS) platform wherein data on the specific action plan of all the Ministries/Departments is being incorporated within a comprehensive database.