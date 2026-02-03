Tariffs on India good example of how things can change: US Senator Graham

New York, Feb 3 (PTI) India is now buying "dramatically" less Russian oil, US Senator Lindsey Graham claimed on Tuesday, asserting that tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Delhi for its purchases of oil from Moscow are a “good example” of how things can change.

In August 2025, the US announced the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff plus another 25 per cent punitive duty on India for purchasing Russia's crude oil and military equipment.

“Clearly the pressure we’re applying to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to come to the peace table and stop massive attacks against Ukraine is not working. President Trump’s idea of going after Putin’s oil customers who prop up his war machine should be pursued with vigour by the US and Europe,” Graham said in a post on X.

“President Trump has crippled Putin’s economy by going after oil companies and refineries. Tariffs on India is a good example of how things can change. India is now buying dramatically less Russian oil, and if the other large purchasers would follow suit, it would help end this bloodbath,” he said.

Graham was responding to a media report on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv coming under Russian attack.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, who held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narenda Modi, announced Monday morning that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

According to Trump, this came after India agreed to stop buying Russian oil, reduce its tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US, and commit to purchasing an additional USD 500 billion worth of US energy, technology, agricultural products, coal and other goods over time.

Following the announcement of the deal, Graham had said that India “has more than earned” this reduction in tariffs.

“Well played, President Trump. I think your message about ending this war -- by having Putin’s customers who prop up his war machine have to recalculate -- is working,” Graham said on X.

“Through their behaviour, India has more than earned this reduction. I’m hoping that the other big nations that buy Russian will follow India’s direction.

"Putin will only come to the table when the pain is so great. We’re not there yet, but with India’s actions, we are moving closer. End the bloodbath in Ukraine now,” Graham had said.

Graham has proposed a sanctions bill that could impose 500 per cent tariffs on countries for buying Russian oil. PTI YAS GRS GRS GRS