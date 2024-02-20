Tarun Chhabra to replace Sanjay Malik as Nokia India country manager

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Finnish IT and tech firm Nokia on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tarun Chhabra as its country manager in India with effect from April 1, 2024.

Advertisment

He will replace Sanjay Malik who retires on March 31, 2024.

"Tarun Chhabra will continue in his role of Head of Mobile Networks Market India in addition to assuming India Country Manager responsibilities," the company said in a statement.

"India is such an important market for Nokia and I believe that, in this new role, I will be able to help our customers to benefit from Nokia's leading technology across our portfolio, at a time when technology is playing a vital role than ever before in the lives of organizations, companies, individuals and societies," Chhabra said. PTI ANK HVA