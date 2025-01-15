Tarun Das gets Singapore honorary citizen award

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Singapore has conferred Tarun Das, former Director General of industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the honorary citizen award for his contributions to promote bilateral relations between Singapore and India, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam conferred the award at a ceremony held here.

The President has arrived here on Tuesday night for a five-day visit that aims to further boost bilateral ties in a range of areas.

The award is the highest form of recognition bestowed by the Singapore government for outstanding contributions by a non-Singaporean to the country's growth and development, it said. PTI RR RR SHW