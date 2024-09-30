TASL signs deal for production of wheeled armoured platform for Morocco's armed forces

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Tata Advanced Systems Limited on Monday announced entering into a strategic partnership with Morocco's Royal Armed Forces for the production of wheeled armoured platforms in Casablanca that is expected to provide the firm an opportunity to look for similar ventures in other African countries.

It will be Morocco's first large defence manufacturing plant and the first production facility by an Indian defence original equipment manufacturer outside India.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) said its local unit will produce a significant number of the specialised vehicle systems for Morocco and potentially, for other countries in Africa.

"The TASL platform 8x8, which has been developed jointly by Tata Advanced Systems and Tata Motors with DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), is itself a successful example of Indian private sector and government partnership," the company said in a statement.

"This will generate production in India while also starting final assembly of a defence platform in Morocco," it said.

The production facility is expected to be operational over the next 12 months to deliver the contracted quantity of units.

TASL said a significant volume of content of the platform will be exported from India, while also meeting a commitment for local employment, value addition and support in Morocco.

It said the production facility in Casablanca covering 20,000 square metres has been identified.

While the initial contracted quantity is entirely to meet the needs of the Royal Moroccan Army, the facility will be a 100-per cent subsidiary of TASL and become an export hub to meet the requirements of other countries, especially in Africa.

Sukaran Singh, the chief executive officer and managing director of TASL, said the company is "extremely proud" to sign this partnership with the Moroccan government.

"This contract is of significant size and of strategic importance for us. This not only enables TASL to help initiate Morocco's defence ecosystem but also acts as a launch point for TASL into the rest of Africa for select defence systems," he said.

"We would like to acknowledge the progressive and industry-friendly policies of the Kingdom of Morocco that made it viable for TASL to sign this landmark production and supply agreement," he added.

In its statement, TASL said it will work closely with the Moroccan government to develop a robust ecosystem that would include engaging with the local supply chain partners and vendors, training and skill development of the workforce.

The company will also focus on building related capabilities and maintaining the systems.

Further, the facility will adopt global standards in line with the best international practices.

The TASL platform 8x8 incorporates state-of-the-art critical technologies like a high-power, integrated power pack with automatic transmission, with modularity and scalability, which can be easily customised to cater to various missions and operating conditions of Morocco's armed forces.

Morocco's minister in-charge of National Defence, Abdeltif Loudyi, said the partnership with TASL marks a "new era" in the development of the country's defence industry.

"It is a strategic step that will not only contribute to our national self-reliance but also our ability to scale up our defence industry quickly and reliably," he said.

"We are committed to creating a robust industrial ecosystem that drives economic growth and delivers tangible benefits to our investors and industry partners, similar to the successful model of the automobile industry," he added.

TASL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, is a significant player in aerospace and defence solutions in India.

The company offers a full range of integrated solutions across aerostructures and aero-engines, airborne platforms and systems, defence and security, and land-mobility equipment.

It has a strong portfolio of partnerships and joint ventures with leading global aerospace and defence firms, making it an integral partner in the international supply chain and in some instances, a global single source provider for leading aerospace and defence OEMs. PTI MPB RC