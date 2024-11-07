Tasman District Council selects HCLTech to drive digital transformation

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Thursday said it has been selected by the New Zealand's Tasman District Council to provide contemporary digital user experiences to employees and residents of the district.

The Noida-headquartered IT company will leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365 to move the Tasman District Council to an advanced digital system that will drive more effective interactions between the Council's 58,000 residents and staff.

The new digital systems will leverage GenAI and automation technologies to ensure that customer processes such as service requests and application lodgments will be faster and streamlined, the release said without divulging the size of the contract.

Tasman District Council CEO Leonie Rae said, "We aspire to be a leader in digital transformation in local government in New Zealand and we are confident that HCLTech is the ideal partner to help us achieve that".

Moving to a modern digital platform will create efficiencies in workflows, which will support staff and improve service delivery and facilitate greater collaboration opportunities with the community, Rae said.

Sonia Eland, Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech, said the partnership will enable residents to interact with the Council anytime, anywhere and in any way that suits them.

HCLTech has been operating in New Zealand since 1999, delivering capabilities focused on digital, engineering, and cloud across a range of verticals. PTI MBI TRB