Tata a visionary, shaped India's industrial and philanthropic landscape: SBI

Mumbai: State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty on Thursday said Ratan Tata shaped the country's industrial and philanthropic landscape.

"His leadership at Tata Sons redefined corporate responsibility and innovation, positioning the Tata Group as a global force while remaining rooted in ethics," Setty said.

Setty said the country's largest lender shared a deep relationship with Tata and added that his support for the banking sector and financial inclusion greatly influenced its initiatives.

He helped drive economic growth and community development, Setty added.

"As we mourn his loss, we honor his legacy and the values he championed that significantly contributed to building India," Setty said.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha also paid homage to Tata calling the industrialist a 'Bharat Ratna' in true sense and a fine human being.

"His contributions to society/nation are enormous," Sinha said.

Production house Reliance Entertainment also mourned the demise, terming Tata as an institution in himself who will be remembered for generations to come.

Tata breathed his last at the city's Breach Candy Hospital at 2330 hours on Wednesday.