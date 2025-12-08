Tata Advanced Systems breaks ground on new MRO supporting Lockheed Martin'sC-130J operations in India

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Defence major Tata Advanced Systems on Monday kick-started the setting up of a defence maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in India to support Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules heavy-lift military transport aircraft.

The groundbreaking of the facility in Bengaluru came as Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin are partnering to pitch the C-130J Super Hercules as the best aircraft in the race to win a mega deal to supply around 80 heavy-lift transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The IAF currently operates 12 C-130Js. It is a leading tactical airlift, serving 28 operators in 23 nations. To date, more than 560 C-130Js have been delivered and certified by over 20 airworthiness authorities, with the Super Hercules global fleet surpassing three million flight hours.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together senior officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF), government dignitaries, industry leaders and senior executives from Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems.

The construction of the MRO is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, and it is set to receive the first C-130 for MRO operations in early 2027, officials said.

"Today's groundbreaking reflects how far our collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems and India has come, and where we're headed together," said Lockheed Martin's Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John.

"For more than seven decades, we've grown alongside India's expanding aerospace and defence industrial base. This new C-130 MRO facility strengthens that foundation," he said.

John said the facility will bring world-class sustainment capability into India, improve readiness for the Indian Air Force and create opportunities that will support regional and global C-130 operators.

"We remain committed to building capability for India and from India for decades to come." Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems, said that the milestone represents India's growing confidence and capability in shaping its own defence future.

"The MRO venture strengthens our aerospace ecosystem, creating a foundation for innovation, skill development and global competitiveness." The state-of-the-art C-130 MRO facility will provide heavy maintenance, component repair, overhaul and structural checks and testing of the C-130 J fleet.

It will also facilitate structural restoration and avionics upgrades, expanded training for Indian engineers and maintainers and bring in new opportunities for Indian suppliers across the C-130 supply chain.

Tata Advanced Systems, Lockheed Martin's long-standing partner in manufacturing C-130 empennages and other aerostructure assemblies in India, will play a central role in operating the new facility, the two companies said.

Last week, Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) celebrated the delivery of its 250th C-130J tail, marking another milestone in the US-India relationship and decades-long investment commitment, they said.

The Defence MRO facility will join the existing global network of Lockheed Martin Certified Service Centers and will be strategically located to service the C-130J Super Hercules, KC-130J and C-130 B-H legacy aircraft in the future.

"The C-130J Super Hercules is a proven workhorse for India's military and humanitarian missions," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Air Mobility and Maritime Missions.

"This defence MRO facility will bolster response time and security in the Pacific, ensure world-class sustainment capability within India, aligning with the country's ambitions while advancing sustainment capability for the C-130J fleet across the globe," he said.

McLean said the C-130J and India have repeatedly achieved firsts together" "The C-130 completed a world-record-breaking and unprecedented high-altitude landing at Daulat Beg Oldi. More recently, it touched down at Nyoma Air Base in eastern Ladakh, marking the inauguration of the world's highest operational fighter base." "This new MRO represents another historic first and a unique opportunity to lay the groundwork for a generational partnership between the C-130 platform and India," he said.

With a presence that spans more than three decades, Lockheed Martin has been a trusted partner to India's defence and aerospace ecosystem, accelerating its manufacturing, skilling and technical capabilities while demonstrating existing support of "Make in India" initiatives and the vision of the Indian government, Lockheed said in a statement.

It said the C-130J delivers unmatched interoperability with global air forces, and it has "verified "low lifecycle costs with significant fuel savings resulting in a reduced carbon footprint compared to other medium-sized jet airlifters.

Since the arrival of India's first C-130J-30 in 2011, IAF crews have demonstrated the capabilities found only on a Super Hercules -- from landing at the world's highest airfield to daring night operations in inclement weather, it said.

"The C-130J Super Hercules delivers unparalleled air mobility in some of the world's most demanding environments, from high-altitude operations in the Himalayas to the highest airstrips in the world at India's newly established Nayoma Air Base in eastern Ladakh," the statement said.